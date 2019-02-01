NDSU Throwers Sweep at Bison Open

The Bison took the top spots in the weight throw
Kathryn Gallo,

FARGO, N.D. — In a home meet, the NDSU men’s throwing team took the 1st, 2nd and 3rd spot in the men’s weight throwing event.

There were eight qualifying spots in the final round of throws, and NDSU earned five of those spots, including the top four.

Michael Keogan took fourth place with a throw of 19.37 meters. Trevor Otterdahl placed third with a throw of 20.02 meters. In second was Alex Tally, coming in at 20.32 meters. Taking the top spot was Payton Otterdahl, whose throw went 23.11 meters.

Categories: College, Top Sports Headlines

You Might Like

Wahpeton Residents Celebrate City's 150th Anniversary

WAHPETON, N.D. -- People in Wahpeton are coming together throughout the weekend to celebrate the city's one hundred fiftieth anniversary. For some people, their connection to the city spans decades. Back when Ed…