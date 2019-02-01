NDSU Throwers Sweep at Bison Open

The Bison took the top spots in the weight throw

FARGO, N.D. — In a home meet, the NDSU men’s throwing team took the 1st, 2nd and 3rd spot in the men’s weight throwing event.

There were eight qualifying spots in the final round of throws, and NDSU earned five of those spots, including the top four.

Michael Keogan took fourth place with a throw of 19.37 meters. Trevor Otterdahl placed third with a throw of 20.02 meters. In second was Alex Tally, coming in at 20.32 meters. Taking the top spot was Payton Otterdahl, whose throw went 23.11 meters.