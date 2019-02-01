No Jail Time For School Superintendent Guilty of Indecent Exposure

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The former superintendent of the Rocori School District won’t serve any jail time after pleading guilty to indecent exposure, unless he violates terms of his probation.
The attorney for Scott Staska told a judge in Stearns County District Court Thursday that the superintendent’s actions were the result of trauma and stress, including the 2003 school shooting in Cold Spring in which two students died.
Defense attorney Wanda Gierman told the judge it may take years for effects of trauma to surface.
Staska was initially charged with 19 counts of exposing himself at gas stations and retail stores.
He pleaded guilty to four counts in an agreement with prosecutors.
Judge Shan Wang stayed a sentence of 90 days in jail on each count, meaning Staska won’t serve time unless he violates probation.
Staska is a former high school principal in Barnesville and was a finalist for school superintendent in Moorhead.
