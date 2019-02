Winter Storm Brings Travel Alert To Southern Red River Valley

Out West A Section of I-94 is Closed from Dickinson To the Montana Border

FARGO, ND — We are in the midst of another winter storm in the Red River Valley.

Snow and blowing snow are creating hazardous travel conditions throughout the region.

A travel alert is out for southeast North Dakota.

Cities included in the alert are Jamestown, Valley City, Ellendale, Fargo, Wahpeton, and surrounding areas.

No Travel is advised in the northeast and I-94 is closed out west between Dickinson and the Montana border.

Cities included in the no travel advisory are Devils Lake, Rugby, Langdon, Grand Forks, Pembina, Drayton, and surrounding areas.

Roads in northwest and west central Minnesota are covered with snow and there is blowing and drifting snow.