Ask Danny: Painting Exterior Plastics

Because those lawn flamingos have a lot of weather to withstand.
Emily Welker,

When it comes to tackling outdoor tasks around the home, we’ve got a long, long time to go until the weather’s good enough to tackle them.

So you have some time to strategize.

For example, there’s time to develop a strategy about how to make sure your plastic items outside withstand the next winter storm.

Danny Lipford shows you the way to prep and paint plastic so it’s durable no matter how long the winter lasts, in this week’s Ask Danny.

 

Categories: Morning – Features

You Might Like

Hornbacher's Donates $50,000 To Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. – Hornbacher’s has once again made a substantial gift in the fight to end hunger by donating $52,985 to the Great Plains Food Bank through their annual Feed Hope campaign. The campaign ran during December 2018 and collected…

Husband Accused Of Killing Wife Out Of Mercy

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) - A man charged with sexually assaulting children on a school bus is now charged with killing his wife in a St. Paul suburb. Authorities went to Harvey Kneifl's apartment at a senior living facility in Woodbury…