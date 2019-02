Suspected Heroin Dealer In Fargo-Moorhead Is Arrested

Officers seized approximately 110 grams of heroin, with a street value of $22,000

MOORHEAD, MN — A suspected heroin distributor is behind bars following a two week investigation by Moorhead Police detectives and other narcotics agents.

24-year-old Myrone Bell of Moorhead was arrested after search warrants were carried out in homes in Moorhead and Fargo.

Officers seized approximately 110 grams of heroin, with a street value of $22,000, 3 grams of marijuana, and $5,000 in cash.

Bell will face drug charges in both Minnesota and North Dakota.