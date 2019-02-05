Dunseith Man Leads Officers On Pursuit With Deflated Tires

RAMSEY COUNTY, ND — A Dunseith man leads authorities on an early morning pursuit with punctured tires.

A Grand Forks County Deputy tried to stop 34-year-old Quentin Demery Jr. east of Emerado around 1:30 this morning but he fled.

A state trooper put down spike strips in Ramsey County damaging Demery’s tires and rims.

But he kept driving for 40 miles before his vehicle became disabled on Highway 281.

Demery was arrested for fleeing, reckless endangerment, possession of meth and ingestion of a controlled substance.