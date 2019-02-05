Still No Sign Of Young Girl Who Ran Away From Youth Home In South Dakota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- Minneapolis police say the driver of a school bus was shot following a crash. A suspect is in custody and the driver's injuries are not life-threatening. It happened this afternoon on a snowy I-94 near downtown. The Minneapolis…
RAMSEY COUNTY, ND -- A Dunseith man leads authorities on an early morning pursuit with punctured tires. A Grand Forks County Deputy tried to stop 34-year-old Quentin Demery Jr. east of Emerado around 1:30 this morning but he fled. A state…
ROCKERVILLE, SD -- Day three and still no sign of 9-year-old Serenity Dennard. The girl ran away from a residential youth home near Rockerville, South Dakota on Sunday morning without a coat. Deputies and around 100 people total have been…