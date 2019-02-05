Still No Sign Of Young Girl Who Ran Away From Youth Home In South Dakota

Authorities have located a couple they were seeking who spotted the girl on Sunday
TJ Nelson,

ROCKERVILLE, SD — Day three and still no sign of 9-year-old Serenity Dennard.

The girl ran away from a residential youth home near Rockerville, South Dakota on Sunday morning without a coat.

Deputies and around 100 people total have been going door to door speaking with neighbors and looking in outbuildings, hay stacks, log piles and other spaces.

Authorities have located a couple they were seeking who spotted the girl.

They were able to give investigators a better timeline of events.

The sheriff’s office says the focus now is on a 1-mile radius of the children’s home campus.

