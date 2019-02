Thinking Green: Packing Peanuts

We're nuts about our beautiful planet. Why not help it out?

If you’re as nuts about the environment as we are, it’s a story you’re definitely going to want to unpack.

Packing peanuts are a surprisingly sustainable choice when it comes to your packing and shipping needs.

Give a care package to Mother Earth and let Danny Lipford show you why packing peanuts are the way to go in this week’s Thinking Green.