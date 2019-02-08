Force Coast to 5-1 Win over Madison

Fargo outshot the Capitols 38-19

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force showed dominance in taking down the cellar-dwelling Madison Capitols Friday night.

The Capitols have the worst record in the USHL, and they barely avoided getting shut out by scoring with 28 seconds left.

Fargo won 5-1.

Hank Crone led the way on offense with a pair of goals and an assist for the Force, while Josh Nodler and Ben Meyers added two assists each.

These two teams wrap up their series Saturday at 7:05 p.m.