F-M Ambulance Honors Man for Quick Thinking Saving Moorhead Man With CPR

Riley Rude saved John Collins' life in Moorhead after he had a heart attack
Danielle Church,

FARGO, N.D. — Only seven to 10 percent of people survive getting a heart attack.

But F-M Ambulance EMT’s say it’s people like Riley Rude who can change that statistic and it’s why they honored him with an award. Three months ago, Rude noticed John Collins had collapsed outside his Moorhead home.

He performed CPR on Collins until emergency responders arrived, which ended up saving his life.

Collins calls him his guardian angel.

“Absolutely. All I know is six days later, I woke up in Sanford Hospital. I mean I was out,” Collins said.

“The award is great but you see the firefighters here. They do this every day,” Rude said.

F-M Ambulance will have their Save a Life Saturday CPR class this weekend at West Acres Mall.

