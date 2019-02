Four Third-Period Goals Help Moorhead Boys Hockey Top Brainerd

The Spuds took down the Warriors 5-2.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Trailing 2-1 heading into the final period, Moorhead boys hockey scored four goals in the third to help the take down Brainerd 5-2.

Five different players scored for the Spuds as they picked up their eighth win in a row and extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games.

The regular-season finale for Moorhead is Saturday at Hill-Murray.