Young NDSU Baseball Team Eager for this Weekend’s Season Opener

The Bison open play against Sacramento State on Friday

FARGO, N.D. — The NDSU baseball team is eager to get its season rolling in a much warmer climate.

Fortunately for the Bison, they won’t have to wait much longer as they open things up in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday.

NDSU is describing this year’s team as young.

They lost their three most consistent hitters to graduation.

They also are down their top starting pitcher and top relief pitcher, so the first few weeks of the season are going to be about finding a lineup and rotation that works best for them. Getting outside for the first time is going to play a big part in that.

“It’s very difficult sometimes to evaluate players inside, because sometimes the lighting is not as good or the facility isn’t big enough for big fly balls and those sorts of things,” Head coach Tod Brown said.

“It’s for sure a change going from the bubble, inside on the turf to outside on a real field. But, we’re all ready for it,” junior Bennett Hostetler said. “We’re all baseball players. It’s nothing new. Once you get back on the field, it’s like you never left.”