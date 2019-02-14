Establishing Pitching Rotation Early Focus for NDSU Baseball

The Bison will be limited by pitch count in this weekend's series

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU baseball begins its season Friday in Sacramento, Calif.

The early emphasis is on the pitching staff.

Blake Stockert’s and Kevin Folman’s graduations leave big holes in the rotation.

Plus, Riley Johnson had surgery and is expected to miss the season.

Head coach Tod Brown says the first few weeks of the season will be about assessing who can step into those vacancies.

“This opening weekend, we’re looking at 50-60 pitches per outing per player and not using anybody twice,” Brown said. “It’s going to force our hand to use multiple guys and then they’ll pitch their way into a better role or somebody can jump them as well.”

The three-game series begins Friday night.