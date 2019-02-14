Homeward Animal Shelter Celebrates Giving Hearts Day With Cookies and Cuddles

last year the shelter got $100,000 in donations

FARGO, N.D. — It’s all the cookies you can eat and all the cuddles you can get from some puppies and kittens.

Homeward Animal Shelter brought some of their pets up for adoption over to Corwin Honda. It’s meant to celebrate Giving Heart’s Day because the dealership is one of their matching gift sponsors. All proceeds donated will go directly towards finding an animal their forever home.

“Currently we have nearly 90 animals in our care but we rescue and rehome over 1,000 animals each year so all the money that you donate goes directly back to these shelter animals and we take care of everything for them before they find their forever home,” said Heather Klefstad, marketing director for Homeward Animal Shelter.

Last year, Homeward Animal Shelter reached a goal of $100,000 in donations. The shelter hopes to raise way beyond that this year.