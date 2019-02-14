LIVE: Give a Piece of Your Heart with Papa Murphy’s HeartBaker Pizza

The HeartBaker pizzas are available through Feb. 14
Maggie LaMere,

KVRR’s Maggie LaMere learns about the Papa Murphy’s HeartBaker pizza special.

Categories: Morning – In The Community
Tags: ,

You Might Like

One Dead After House Fire In Wadena County

MENAHGA, MN (KFGO) - One person is dead after a house fire in Menahga late Wed. night. The house was fully involved when fire crews arrived. Departments from Menahga and Sebeka spent about three hours putting out the blaze. The…