LIVE: Give a Piece of Your Heart with Papa Murphy’s HeartBaker Pizza

You Might Like
Senate Passes Bipartisan Border Security Plan, President Expected to Declare Nat'l Emergency
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has passed a bipartisan border security plan that would finance 55 additional miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, significantly less than President Donald Trump wanted. The vote came shortly after the White House announced…
One Dead After House Fire In Wadena County
MENAHGA, MN (KFGO) - One person is dead after a house fire in Menahga late Wed. night. The house was fully involved when fire crews arrived. Departments from Menahga and Sebeka spent about three hours putting out the blaze. The…
Mayor Michael Brown Discusses Issues Affecting Grand Forks in State of the City Address
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Mayor Michael Brown gave his 17th state of the city address. The theme for the speech was "dotting the I's," and Brown covered the areas of infrastructure, innovation,…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »