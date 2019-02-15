KVRR Says Goodbye To John Hanson

KVRR Chief Photographer Leaving After More Than 6 Years

It’s a sad day here at KVRR Local News.

We’re saying goodbye to one of the good ones today, chief photographer John Hanson.

You’ve probably seen him around town.

He’s helped bring countless stories to you for more than six years, and helped shape a slew of young journalists over the years.

He’s so beloved around here that Fargo mayor Tim Mahoney officially declared today, February 15th, John Hanson Day.

That’s true.

Our news director presented him with the proclamation yesterday, along with a batch of his favorite, Sandy’s Donuts.

We’ll miss you, John.