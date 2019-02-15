Three People Dead & Deputy Injured After Shootings in Hubbard County, Minn.

UPDATE, NEVIS, Minn. – Three people are dead and a Hubbard County Sheriff’s Deputy is hurt after a shooting in Nevis, Minnesota Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a 911 call of a shooting at a home on the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Trail around 8:00. The sheriff’s office says when they arrived, they found a dead woman outside the home and an armed suspect drove off in the victim’s vehicle before police arrived. A second shooting victim was still in the vehicle.

Deputies found the vehicle north of town and chased it for around 20 minutes with the suspect shooting at officers and hitting one. The suspect eventually went in the ditch on County Road 119. A deputy found the suspect outside the vehicle and they, and the suspect, exchanged gunfire. The suspect then got back in the vehicle and later died.

All three of the deceased were taken to the Ramsey County, Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

The injured deputy was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Park Rapids and later to Essentia in Fargo to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The BCA has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The deputy who shot at the suspect has been placed on standard administrative leave.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies don’t wear body cameras and investigators will research dash cam video.

The release from the Sheriff states:

We can confirm that three people are dead as a result of an incident in Hubbard County. One Hubbard County deputy was shot during this incident. He was treated and released at Essentia Health, Fargo, ND.

Around 7:59 p.m., a 911 caller reported a shooting incident in the City of Nevis. Deputies responded and pursued a suspect who left the residence in a vehicle.

Additional details about the incident will be provided later today. We have asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate.

(Original Story)HUBBARD COUNTY, MN – Emergency dispatch indicates that a Hubbard County sheriff’s deputy exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect during a pursuit.

The incident happened Thursday night near the Hubbard-Cass County line, south of Nevis, when the suspect is believed to have shot at an officer, who returned fire, before fleeing on foot from the scene.

There are reports the officer was shot.

First responders called for an air ambulance, but the helicopter couldn’t fly because of weather conditions.

Authorities are not commenting on the situation.