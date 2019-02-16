NDSU MBB Falls on Buzzer Beater to SDSU

Jackrabbits beat the Bison 88-87

FARGO, N.D. – (NSDU Athletics) South Dakota State trailed North Dakota State the entire game, but SDSU’s David Jenkins banked in a shot from half court as time expired, and the Jackrabbits escaped Fargo with a 78-77 victory.

NDSU led by 17 points in the second half, but the advantage slowly disappeared. Ahead 52-35 with 15 minutes remaining, the Bison saw the Jackrabbits go on an 11-2 run over three minutes to cut the margin to eight at 54-46.

The Bison pushed their lead back to 74-65 with two minutes left after a fastbreak layup from Tyson Ward. The Jackrabbits closed the game with a 13-3 run.

Vinnie Shahid finished with 19 points to lead five Bison in double figures. Ward had 14 points and six rebounds. Tyree Eady scored 11 points, and Jared Samuelson and Rocky Kreuser both finished with 10.

Senior Mike Daum had 31 points and 12 rebounds for SDSU. Jenkins finished with 24 points.

NDSU shot 49 percent overall and 45 percent (13-for-29) from three-point range in the game.

South Dakota State made 20-of-21 at the free throw line, earning 10 more free throw attempts than NDSU.

NDSU never trailed in the game until after the final shot. The Bison have now won 11 of the past 14 meetings in Fargo between the two schools.

NDSU hosts Omaha on Saturday, Feb. 23, in the final home game of the season.