Crookston Inn Contacting Former Guests After Suspected Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak

CROOKSTON, MN — Minnesota’s Department of Health is investigating four recent cases of Legionnaires’ disease tied to the Crookston Inn and Convention Center.

The department reports that four people became ill between January 22 and 27 after visiting the hotel.

Investigators believe the source of the bacteria is the hotel’s spa.

Hotel management has temporarily closed the spa and pool to guests.

They are notifying guests at the hotel between January 14 and February 13 that they may have been exposed to the bacteria.

Legionnaires’ disease is spread by inhaling fine mist from water sources containing the bacteria.