Vehicles of Two Employees Found With Bullet Holes At Fosston Essentia Hospital

FOSSTON, MN — A Polk County deputy heard what was believed to be two gunshots just before 1 a.m. Sunday in Fosston.

Nearly four hours later, EMS staff at Fosston Essentia Hospital reported finding a bullet casing in the parking lot.

Deputies searched the lot and discovered that two Essentia Hospital employee vehicles had bullet holes.

Authorities believe it is an isolated incident and they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with any information on the gunshots is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.