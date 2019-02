Ask Danny: Draining Your Water Heater

Don't let your heater quit on you this winter.

On a cold morning like this one, you really rely on your water heater for a nice hot shower to get the day going.

But are you maintaining your water heater correctly?

Don’t be left without this wintertime necessity — there’s still plenty of winter mornings yet to come this season.

Home improvement expert Danny Lipford shows us what to do to keep the hot water coming in this week’s Ask Danny.