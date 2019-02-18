Community Straps on Roller Skates for Presidents’ Day Event

Skate City's President's Day Hot Dog Skate offers a free hot dog and drink with admission

FARGO, N.D. – Kids and teens are getting out of the house and strapping on their roller skates at Skate City’s Presidents’ Day Hot Dog Skate.

Skaters get a free hot dog and drink with admission.

People started skating at 10 this morning and the fun didn’t stop until 6.

The rink’s general manager says he looks forward to events like this because it gives kids more time to play games.

“The kids are out of school looking for something to do,” Skate City general manager Tony Heer said. “They’ve got the whole day off so we give them the opportunity. Instead of just doing the normal two hour time block, we want to give them a little extra time so we have one big session, and of course, when they’re coming out skating that much, they’re going to get hungry.”

Skate City is hosting a Superhero Skate event this Saturday, where skaters can come dressed as their favorite superheroes.