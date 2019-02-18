Fargo Road Rage Video Goes Viral

FARGO, N.D. – A road rage incident at 13th Avenue and 45th Street South in Fargo on Saturday goes viral.

A man gets out of his vehicle at a red light, opens the passenger door, and throws a water bottle at another car.

The passenger who took this video says the man ran a red light after getting back into the car and turned right even though he wasn’t in a turn lane.

The passenger has sent the video to Fargo Police and the driver in the vehicle being attacked has also called authorities.

As of 2:30 PM Monday, the video has been viewed more than 89,000 times and shared by more than 1,100 people on Facebook.