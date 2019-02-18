Jumping for Joy Video Goes Viral; Watch 4-Year-Old Wyatt Reach New Heights in His Wheelchair

And that video she's mentioning has been seen by more than four million people!

FARGO, N.D. — Have you ever been scrolling through Facebook and found an awesome viral video?

You’ll be excited to know the next one you see comes right from Fargo.

“This video has just been, it’s been incredible,” said Kim Pladson, the Executive Director at TNT Fitness in Fargo.

“I didn’t even think it was possible that a wheelchair could jump on a trampoline. Yeah, it’s really cool,” said Allison Burggraff, Wyat”s mother.

Meet four–year–old Wyatt who doesn’t let spina bifida or being in a wheelchair stop him from reaching new heights.

“I think it’s hard not to think that Wyatt with his glasses bumping up and down on his face and yelling to go faster or higher wasn’t something that wasn’t going to capture your heart,” Kim said.

And you kept telling Nate to go faster, why?

“Because he likes jumping, I was going that high,” said Wyatt and his sister.

Ever since this inspirational moment on Giving Hearts Day at TNT Fitness in Fargo, there are more than 68,000 shares and 1 and a half thousand comments.

“And to just see how they’ve embraced the joy that we almost at times take for granted because that’s just who we are, that’s what TNT is,” Kim said.

While people are amazed at this hero who isn’t afraid to jump for joy, it’s just another day at TNT.

“Every day we get to see these amazing men and women work with kids with special needs and really their able to tap into potential that parents didn’t even know they had,” Allison said.

“If we can help transform other communities by our knowledge and help to bring this to other gyms so that all children can be inclusive with all abilities, I think that would be something short of amazing,” Kim said.

Wyatt has been going to TNT Fitness once a week for the last two years.

Allison says one of the best parts of the gym is the ability for the whole family to participate in different thing