North Dakota House Adds To Medical Marijuana Bill, Still Needs Senate Approval

House Also Rejects Sexual Orientation Discrimination Bill

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota House has voted in favor of several proposed changes to the state’s medical marijuana law.

The changes will need Senate approval before they can take effect.

House members approved adding 13 illnesses to the list of 17 approved medical conditions, along with terminal illnesses.

They would include Tourette syndrome, migraines, rheumatoid arthritis, opioid withdrawal and autism spectrum disorders.

Another change would add edibles to the approved forms of the drug, as long as the edibles aren’t in a form like gummy candy that could be marketed to children.

The House has rejected a measure that would prohibit housing or workforce discrimination based on sexual orientation in North Dakota.

The bill was defeated 70-22.

It’s the latest defeat for an idea that’s gone down several times in recent years.