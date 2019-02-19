Thinking Green: Part-Time Vegan

In which we take part in a discussion about being partly vegan.
Emily Welker,

Can you be a part-time vegan?

You’d think that when it comes to being vegan — a person who eats no animal or animal-exploitative products of any kinds — it’s pretty much all or nothing.

But if you want to try a vegan lifestyle on for size before committing to it fully, there are some benefits to be had. Not just for you, but for the planet.

Danny Lipford shows us why you might love a partly vegan diet in this week’s Thinking Green.

