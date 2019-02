App of the Week: Cleaner Pro

Do all your contacts spark joy?

We’re all about the new trend in clearing out the clutter in your home.

Going through all your belongings, making sure everything sparks joy, getting rid of that which doesn’t. It’s kind of a pity you can’t do that with people.

But this week, you can — in your smartphone.

Francie Black shows us how to do it Marie Kondo-style in the App of the Week.