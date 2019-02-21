Former NDSU & MSUM Athletes Bring Rise Training and Fitness to Moorhead

There are two programs: adult fitness and athlete performance

MOORHEAD, Minn. — If you want to spice up your fitness routine, there’s a new fitness center in town.

Rise Training and Fitness celebrated its grand opening.

It offers two main programs: one focusing on adult fitness and one on athlete performance.

Workouts center around cardio circuits and strength training.

Rise was started by former Bison Running Back Chase Morlock and former MSUM basketball Guard Aaron Lien.

“It’s a lot different than your average gym membership where you might not know what to do when you go there whereas we offer a set program that you come and do every single day,” Lien said.

If you want to give it a try, click here to contact Rise. Your first session is free.