Police Looking For Possible 2nd Video of Dog Being Abused Near Staples, MN

Austin Erickson,

WADENA COUNTY, Minn. – Investigators say there may be another video of dog getting hit with a golf club at a campground near Staples, Minnesota.

Earlier this week, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office found a dog dead in a river.

Days later, police learned of a Facebook video showing a person shoot a dog and another person kick snow on it.

Investigators are receiving tips that there might be another video showing the dog being hit with golf clubs before being shot. Officials have not received this video and are uncertain if it exists.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600.

