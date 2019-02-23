NDSU MBB Loses Second Consecutive Game

Bison Lost to Omaha, 58-50

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) Omaha erased a 12-point deficit to earn a 58-50 win over the North Dakota State men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon at the Scheels Center.

Omaha improved to 18-9 overall and 12-2 in Summit League play, while NDSU fell to 14-14 overall and 8-6 in the league.

The Bison led for more than 33 of the game’s 40 minutes.

Junior guard Vinnie Shahid topped NDSU with 13 points. Jared Samuelson finished with 11 points, and Deng Geu had 10 points and six rebounds.

Omaha’s Zach Jackson led all scorers with 16 points. Sophomore forward Matt Pile added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Mavs.

NDSU limited the Mavs to 38-percent shooting for the game, but the Bison went cold in the second half, shooting 27 percent over the final 20 minutes.

NDSU led 28-16 with one minute left in the first half. The Bison still held a 43-33 advantage with 11:15 to play in the game before Omaha used an 8-0 run to close the gap.

The Bison went ahead 48-46 on a three-pointer by Shahid with 5:23 left. The Mavs ended the game with a 12-2 run, including 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the final minute.