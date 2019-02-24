Semi Trying To Pass NDDOT Snow Plow Hits It In Snow Fog On Interstate 94 The driver of the semi was not hurt but he was cited for striking a snow plow February 24, 2019 TJ Nelson, ECKELSON, ND — Another snow plow has been hit while in action in North Dakota. A DOT plow was clearing snow on I-94 near Eckelson this morning, that’s between Jamestown and Valley City. A semi attempting to pass the plow hit it in the snow fog. The driver of the semi, 63-year-old Duwayne Gerving of Bismarck, was not hurt but he was cited for striking a snow plow. His semi was disabled by the crash. The 38 year old male snow plow driver was not hurt. The plow had moderate damage. Categories: Local News, North Dakota News Tags: bismarck, crash, DUWAYNE GERVING, jamestown, NDDOT, SNOW FOG, SNOW PLOW, Valley City FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post UPDATE: I-94 Westbound Left Lane Open, Right Lane ... DAPL Protest Piece on its Way to the Smithsonian University of Jamestown Appealing $200,000 Fine fo... Driver Faces Charges After Crashing Into Embankmen...