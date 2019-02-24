Semi Trying To Pass NDDOT Snow Plow Hits It In Snow Fog On Interstate 94

ECKELSON, ND — Another snow plow has been hit while in action in North Dakota.

A DOT plow was clearing snow on I-94 near Eckelson this morning, that’s between Jamestown and Valley City.

A semi attempting to pass the plow hit it in the snow fog.

The driver of the semi, 63-year-old Duwayne Gerving of Bismarck, was not hurt but he was cited for striking a snow plow.

His semi was disabled by the crash.

The 38 year old male snow plow driver was not hurt.

The plow had moderate damage.