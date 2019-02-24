Two Fishermen In Separate Vehicles Rescued After Being Stranded Overnight

The Stutsman County sheriff's deputies used a tracked vehicle to rescue the men this morning

JAMESTOWN, ND — Deputies have rescued two fishermen stranded in separate vehicles on Jamestown Reservoir due to wind and snow.

The Stutsman County sheriff’s deputies used a tracked vehicle to rescue the men this morning.

They had gone onto the reservoir to fish, but became stuck.

People reported seeing the two vehicles on the reservoir flashing their lights. One man did not have a cellphone and the other may not have had cell service.

Both stayed in their vehicles overnight.

Neither man was injured.