Ask Danny: Paint Sheen

It's not just about picking a pretty color.

When we think of choosing a paint color for our interior walls, we usually think of paring down the zillions of choices to the best color.

But you may be missing the more important aspect of your paint job in starting with color.

The sheen of the paint determines what kind of finish you’ll wind up with and how it’ll stand up over time to the way you use the room.

Let home improvement expert Danny Lipford stir your imagination on what the right sheen can do for your home in this week’s Ask Danny.