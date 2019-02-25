Clay County Deputy Injured, Squad Cars Rammed In Pursuit With Burglary Suspect

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the suspect fled in a stolen vehicle after he was located in Fargo.

1/1

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – A burglary suspect is in custody following an early Monday morning high speed chase after ramming squad cars and injuring an officer.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the suspect fled in a stolen vehicle after he was located in Fargo, sped into Moorhead and continued into Dilworth on Highway 10 with Clay County deputies in pursuit.

The driver circled back to Moorhead on I-94, hitting speeds over 100 mph at times.

He exited the interstate and was spotted in a residential area.

Empting says the suspect intentionally rammed two sheriff’s squad vehicles during the pursuit, injuring one deputy.

One of the squads rammed on Brook Avenue, sent the stolen vehicle off the street into a snow bank where the suspect was arrested shortly before 3 a.m..

Empting says the deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment but should be okay .

The vehicle was stolen from West Fargo.

The suspect was also wanted for burglary and faces a number of other charges as a result of this morning’s incident.