Rockers “Incubus” Added To Bluestem Summer Concert Series

MOORHEAD, MN — Incubus has been added to the 2019 Bluestem Summer Concert Series.

The rockers from Calabasas, California will appear with the band “Nothing More” on Saturday, August 3, rain or shine.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $88.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Jade Presents.com or at the Tickets300 box office.

Incubus is one of eight shows announced so far for the summer concert series.