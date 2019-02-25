Rockers “Incubus” Added To Bluestem Summer Concert Series
The rockers from Calabasas, California will appear with the band "Nothing More"
MOORHEAD, MN — Incubus has been added to the 2019 Bluestem Summer Concert Series.
The rockers from Calabasas, California will appear with the band “Nothing More” on Saturday, August 3, rain or shine.
Tickets range from $39.50 to $88.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Jade Presents.com or at the Tickets300 box office.
Incubus is one of eight shows announced so far for the summer concert series.
- Chicago – May 10
- The Avett Brothers – May 16 (Rescheduled from October 2018)
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t with Steep Canyon Rangers – June 7
- Bluestem: 50th Anniversary of Peace & Music – August 16 & 17
- KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019 – August 21
- Happy Together Tour 2019 featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV, and The Cowsills – August 22
- Terry Fator – September 29