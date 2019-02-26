Minnesota Gov. Walz Unveils Massive Public Construction Borrowing Bill

TJ Nelson,

FORT SNELLING, MN — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has unveiled his first capital spending proposal, a $1.27 billion public construction borrowing bill.

$150 million would go to housing.

“This proposal will fund a full range of housing choices including supporting housing for people experiencing homelessness, senior housing, family housing and new home ownership opportunities,” said Walz.

The package also includes $330 million for transportation and mass transit and $300 million for higher education.

Republican leaders have shown little enthusiasm for a big bonding package.

But Walz plans to travel the state to sell it.

Walz says his proposal balances the needs of the state, with 22 percent of the projects in Greater Minnesota, 27 percent in the Twin Cities and 51 percent having impacts statewide.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News
