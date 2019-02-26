Minnesota Man Sentenced For Attacking North Dakota Priest Over A Woman

Chad Legare attacked the Rev. Robert Wapenski in Anamoose in January 2018
TJ Nelson,

ANAMOOSE, ND — An Alexandria man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacking a priest in an apparent dispute over a woman in north central North Dakota.

Authorities say 43-year-old Chad Legare attacked the Rev. Robert Wapenski at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Anamoose in January 2018.

Wapenski was beaten and had computer speaker wire wrapped around his neck.

Legare in November entered an Alford plea to attempted murder.

The court treats it as a guilty plea.

Defense attorney William Hartl said Legare believed he was justified in defending the woman.

