Ponemah Man Charged With Assaulting And Killing His Wife

court records: Jeremiah Kingbird stopped at a house and told a woman that he found his wife on Old Ponemah Road

PONEMAH, MN — A Ponemah, Minnesota man is indicted on first and second degree murder charges.

Court documents reveal that on January 6, 38-year-old Jeremiah Kingbird stopped at a house and told a woman that he found his wife on Old Ponemah Road and that she had been there all night.

The woman had severe physical injuries and died at a hospital.

Kingbird later admitted to assaulting his wife after a night of drinking in Bemidji and leaving her outside in the cold.

Blood was found in his vehicle.