Opening Delayed By One Day For North Dakota’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary

FARGO, ND — The opening of North Dakota’s first medical marijuana dispensary is being delayed by one day.

The Botanist was scheduled to open Thursday but it will now open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The dispensary is located in a strip mall along 13th Avenue South near Target.

Multiple product types will be available including dried leaves and flowers, vaporizing pens and shatter.

That is a concentrate believed to be the purest and most potent type of marijuana product.

Around 130 medical marijuana cards have been issued to patients and caregivers so far for 17 medical conditions, along with terminal illnesses.