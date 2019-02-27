Opening Delayed By One Day For North Dakota’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary

RAMSEY, MN -- A Midwest Medical Examiner's report shows that 27-year-old Tyler Schmidtbauer died of multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday morning. Schmidtbauer was shot during a confrontation with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies in Miltona. They had responded to a domestic disturbance…
CASS COUNTY, ND -- Cass County officials are reminding people living in flood prone areas to check on their flood insurance. It must be acquired at least 30 days prior to a flood. The National Weather Service last week said the…
FARGO, ND -- The opening of North Dakota's first medical marijuana dispensary is being delayed by one day. The Botanist was scheduled to open Thursday but it will now open at 10 a.m. on Friday. The dispensary is located in a…