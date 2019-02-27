Red River Zoo Looking for Volunteers to Shovel Snow

Zoo leaders say they are running out of space to put the excess snow

FARGO, N.D. — Red River Zoo is looking for volunteers to help shovel and remove snow from the exhibits.

The zoo would like anyone at least 18 years old and over to come and do some shoveling.

So far, Sally Jacobson, the Executive Director of the Red River Zoo, says 15 people are taking part in the Shovel Fest.

She says it’s a great opportunity to make a difference while giving her team of zookeepers and maintenance workers some help.

“A lot of times we’re shoveling it up and over the exhibits, but it’s starting to pile up so much, we’re starting to hand–physically pull it all out with some shovels, so a little help from our friends will be fantastic.”

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own shovels and dress for the weather from 1 to 4 on Sunday.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.