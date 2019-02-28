High Risk Sex Offender Moves From Jamestown To Grand Forks

Man Hospitalized After West Fargo Apartment Fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. - Fire and police crews are investigating an early morning apartment fire in West Fargo. Firefighters were paged at 5:30 Thursday morning for a structure fire at 1031 1st…
GRAND FORKS, ND — A high risk sex offender has moved from Jamestown to Grand Forks.
Police say 32-year-old Justin McGregor is now living at 317 7th Street North.
McGregor has a conviction for corruption/solicitation of a minor in 2010 for fondling a 16 year old girl.
He was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 1999 for biting a 10-year-old boy’s genitals and for fondling a 5-year-old girl.
McGregor is required to register as a sex offender for life.