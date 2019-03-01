LIVE: Coffee & Cocoa Crawl Comes To Downtown Fargo

27 Different Varieties Of Coffee And Cocoa Available Throughout Downtown

The Downtown Community Partnership’s Coffee & Cocoa Crawl is finally here. The event was originally postponed due to a blizzard.

Now, people will only have to brave single-digit temperatures to enjoy coffee and cocoa from 27 different local businesses on Saturday, March 2nd.

If you’re wary of walking around downtown, a heated trolley will help move you around for free.

The crawl runs from 10-2. You simply pick up your mug at 74 Broadway North and head out for drinks.

You can buy tickets to the even online at www.downtownfargo.com or pick them up at 74 Broadway North the day of the event.