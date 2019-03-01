Play of the Week Nominees: March 1

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE DJ Colter HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK
Kathryn Gallo,

FARGO, N.D. — One of the nominees for the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week come to us from the court and one comes from the ice.

From the Fargo Davies Eagles, Cameron Van Dam elevates for the big-time dunk.

That play is up against a sweet goal from Fargo North-South’s Abby Promersberger in the State tournament.

You can vote for the Play of the Week on the Sports tab of KVRR.com or by voting in the poll tweeted out by @KVRRSports.

Categories: High School, KVRR Sports Extra, Play of the Week
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Three-run First Inning Lifts Packers to EDC Baseba...
Boys Basketball Roundup: West Fargo Pushes Past Sh...
Grand Forks Central’s Everett Peterson Earns...
Davies Boys’ Basketball Holds on Against Sha...

You Might Like

Body of Missing Man Found in Foster County, ND

FOSTER COUNTY, N.D. - The Foster County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the body of a missing man around 5:30 PM Friday. Police say Rees G. Bennett was found a quarter mile away from the home he was reported missing from.…