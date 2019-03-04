Du Snakker Norsk? Want to Learn Norwegian?

Sons of Norway is teaching an eight-week course

FARGO, N.D. — Uff da! If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to speak Norwegian, now’s your chance.

The Sons of Norway is offering classes every Monday at 7 p.m. through the end of April. For non-members the class is $55 and for members it’s $10. Many people take the class because of their heritage or simply because they want to learn a little Norwegian before visiting Norway.

“For me, it’s knowing your roots and knowing your culture, the culture of your people and your neighbors. This is very Norwegian, Scandinavian country so that’s one of the reasons I recommend it and invite everybody to come,” said Roger Reinhart, language leader at Sons of Norway.

No class will be held on Easter Monday. Sons of Norway will hold another eight-week class in the fall.