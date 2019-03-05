Georgetown, MN Town of the Week 3-5-19

You Might Like
The Chamber Works to Erase Mental Health Stigmas in the Workplace
MOORHEAD, Minn. - Employers in the community are learning to create a more inclusive work environment for people facing mental and behavioral health issues with The Chamber's monthly Eggs & Issues event. "The…
Gov. Tim Walz Proposes $450 Million Transportation Budget, Would Bring Over $3 Million to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz's $450 million transportation budget proposal could improve 1,800 miles of roads and replace 300 bridges in Minnesota. It would also create a variety of long–needed infrastructural changes in…
Schools Locked Down During Search For South Fargo Burglary Suspect
FARGO, N.D. --Fargo Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after a string of house break–ins in South Fargo. Around 8 a.m. officers Police came to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue South…
