Georgetown, MN Town of the Week 3-5-19

Rob Kupec,

It’s one of the oldest settlements in the Red River Valley and it’s our Town of the Week.

Categories: Town Of The Week
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Former Sheriff Bergquist Honored as Hometown Hero ...
St. Thomas, ND – Town of the Week 5-15-18
Twin Valley Man Dies in Crash with Beet Semi Near ...
Fargo Makes Top Ten List In Georgetown University ...

You Might Like