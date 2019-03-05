LIVE: NDSU Book Launch

They're the best of the best -- and now you can party with them.

Every time you pick up a book, you’re holding a labor of love in your hands.

And that’s why NDSU wants you to celebrate that labor with them.

They’re holding their fourth annual official book launch this week, and KVRR’s Morning Show was lucky enough to score a sneak preview of the goods on display this year.

The books take a couple of years to craft and each one has to be peer-reviewed and then pass the university’s editorial board.

Among this year’s offerings: “Apple in the Middle,” by Dawn Quigley, “Pacing Dakota,” by Thomas Isern, “Destiny Manifested,” by Bonnie Larson Staiger, “Hunter’s Log: Volumes II & III,” by Timothy Murphy, “Still,” by Rebecca E. Bender and Kenneth M. Bender, and “Operation Snowbound: Life behind the Blizzards of 1949,” by David W. Mills.

Publisher Suzzanne Kelley and author Thomas Isern sat down live in-studio with the Morning’s Show’s book-nerd-in-residence Emily Welker to talk about the process of choosing a book from all the submissions for publication, and where the inspiration for the perfect opening sentence comes from.

NDSU Press Party

Thursday, March 7

7 PM

Harry D. McGovern Alumni Center

1241 University Drive N, Fargo