Man Stabbed Multiple Times in Moorhead

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect and the victim are associates.

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – One person was injured and another was arrested following a stabbing in Moorhead.

Police responded to a call at 8:45 p.m. Monday to 1003 22nd Avenue South on a report a man had been stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. The extent of injuries are not available.

Fargo Police assisted with the investigation and tracked down and arrested the suspect in Fargo.

He is identified as 27-year old Nicholas Herner.

He’s being held in the Cass County Jail for 2nd Degree Assault charges for Moorhead Police.