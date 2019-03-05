Renegotiation Results In $300 Million Boost In Flood Protection For Red River Valley

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Red River Valley flood protection just got an additional $300 million boost in federal money after the Assistant Secretary of the Army approved a renegotiation.
“What this means now is that instead of funding $450 million for permanent flood protection, the Corp of Engineers will now fund $750 million for permanent flood protection in the Red River Valley,” said North Dakota Republican Sen. John Hoeven.
The increased federal support will provide certainty to the North Dakota legislature as it considers state funding for the project.
Senator Hoeven says the federal funding is essential to move Plan B forward.
The Diversion Board of Authority released a statement thanking the senator “and our whole federal delegation for their tireless work to ensure that flood protection for our region remains a top priority in Washington”.
The FM Flood Diversion Project is moving forward after its permit was approved by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in December 2018.
FARGO, N.D. - General Manager of the North Dakota Horse Park Mike Schmitz has been fired after posting derogatory comments on Facebook. Horse Park Board Member Andy Maragos tells KFGO Schmitz was "terminated for cause." Maragos says he did not…
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN -- A $4 million pot and THC bust near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says two Montana men face drug charges. They were stopped on I-94 by a state trooper on Saturday. A police dog detected the…
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump tweeting that Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar's newest remarks about Israel mark a `dark day' for the Jewish state. House Democrats are preparing a rebuke of sorts. They are drafting a resolution declaring that the…