Two Montana Men Arrested With $4 Million Worth of Marijuana and THC

Men Were Stopped Saturday on I-94 Near Alexandria, Minnesota

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN — A $4 million pot and THC bust near Alexandria.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says two Montana men face drug charges.

They were stopped on I-94 by a state trooper on Saturday.

A police dog detected the drugs and the trooper found 900 pounds of marijuana and THC concentrate in their camper.

The drugs have a street value of more than $4 million.