MN Gov. Walz Serves Up Sweet Treats at Moorhead Dairy Queen

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Customers at the iconic Moorhead Dairy Queen on Main Avenue Tuesday night got a surprise.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spent some time behind the counter and helping out and shared pictures on Facebook.

He helped hand dip some dilly bars which originated at this location in the 1950’s.

The owners, Troy and Diane DeLeon, say they served 4,000 dilly bars on opening day last Friday.

Walz wrote “It’s never too cold for ice cream!” and that he enjoyed eating his favorite dilly bar flavor: butterscotch.