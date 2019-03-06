MN Gov. Walz Serves Up Sweet Treats at Moorhead Dairy Queen

TJ Nelson,

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Customers at the iconic Moorhead Dairy Queen on Main Avenue Tuesday night got a surprise.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spent some time behind the counter and helping out and shared pictures on Facebook.

He helped hand dip some dilly bars which originated at this location in the 1950’s.

The owners, Troy and Diane DeLeon, say they served 4,000 dilly bars on opening day last Friday.

Walz wrote “It’s never too cold for ice cream!” and that he enjoyed eating his favorite dilly bar flavor: butterscotch.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT for August 26th
Moorhead Schools Replacing the Traditional Lockdow...
Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead Public Schools Pushing...
Dead Mayflies Pile Up in Welch, Minnesota

You Might Like

South Fargo Neighborhood Flooded

FARGO, N.D. - Flooding is making driving difficult on the 1000 block of 21st Street South in Fargo. Our crew at the scene says the water is shin deep. We reached out to police to see if traffic will be…